Good and Bad: 6 Items Learned from Preseason Vikings-Broncos

By Henrique Gucciardi
VikingsTerritory
VikingsTerritory
 3 days ago
Saturday’s outing was ugly. It’s also understandable — at least for the first quarter — since Zimmer rested 30 of his players. For some players, though, this was a lost chance to prove themselves against better competition. One of them was Jake Browning, who had everything sailing nicely to be the backup to Kirk Cousins. Kellen Mond’s performance wasn’t extraordinary — or even good — but Browning’s was disappointing.

VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

