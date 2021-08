With the Golden State Warriors making moves in the NBA offseason to get more help for Stephen Curry, the remaining roster spots are quickly thinning down. Young guard Gary Payton II is one of the guys battling for a slot and he’s been solid so far in the NBA Summer League. He joined the Warriors late last season, providing defensive energy off the bench as one of Curry’s relievers. But it remains to be seen if he will be given another chance by the team. The son of NBA legend Gary Payton, however, is quite optimistic (via NBC Sports Bay Area).