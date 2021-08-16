Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Paul Pogba WON'T sign a contract extension before deadline day with Manchester United now desperate to retain Frenchman as he enters into final year of his deal... with PSG preparing a lucrative move for next summer

By Sami Mokbel
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Manchester United want Paul Pogba to sign a new long-term contract as a matter of urgency — but the midfielder is in no rush to commit.

Pogba started the season in brilliant form, assisting four of United’s goals in Saturday’s crushing 5-1 win over Leeds.

But the France midfielder heads into the season with his future unclear, as his contract expires at the end of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C0VUO_0bTRnCw500
Paul Pogba began the season in masterful fashion with four assists in United's Leeds thrashing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i7Yfy_0bTRnCw500
The club want him to re-sign for a long-term deal to stay in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team 

United chiefs want Pogba to sign a deal as soon as possible which would run for a minimum of four extra years and provide the midfielder with a significant increase on his £290,000-a-week contract.

They want to protect the player’s market value, as they face losing him for nothing next summer after an £89million outlay to sign him in 2016.

It would be the second time he has walked away from Old Trafford, having joined Juventus in 2012 at the expiry of his contract.

However, it is understood Pogba is biding his time as he decides his next move and will not rush into the decision. In fact, it is almost certain that Pogba will not sign any new United deal before the August 31 transfer deadline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qzh2M_0bTRnCw500
Pobga was on top form in the opener and United want to protect their big investment 

Alternatively, they could sell him to a European rival this month in a what would be a cut-price deal.

However, Sportsmail understands that the 28-year-old is not ruling out eventually signing a new deal at Old Trafford and Pogba is also said to be optimistic about the direction in which the club are headed under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The arrivals of France international team-mate Raphael Varane and England star Jadon Sancho have added an air of excitement for the new season.

Regardless of the new optimism, World Cup-winner Pogba is understood to have first indicated his willingness to sign fresh terms with the club last season.

However, United have only recently accelerated their attempts to extend his contract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TowrX_0bTRnCw500
The player's agent Mino Raiola is a historical nightmare for clubs, and could complicate things

The midfielder is now keen to assess the landscape before committing to his next move — which is likely to be his final big deal.

Paris Saint-Germain were interested in signing Pogba this summer, but their budget- busting move for Lionel Messi has seen the French club shelve any more attempts in the short term.

But PSG will almost certainly be interested in Pogba next summer — if he is available on a free transfer — as will a host of Europe’s other elite clubs.

If Pogba does not extend his deal at United by the turn of the year, he can start discussing potential free-transfer moves from January onwards.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

230K+
Followers
87K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Paul Pogba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man United#Old Trafford#Psg#Frenchman#Psg#Juventus#European#Paris Saint Germain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguefootballtransfer.news

Manchester United won’t sell Anthony Martial

Manchester United will not be parting ways with Anthony Martial this summer, despite a number of reports suggesting the Frenchman could be on his way from Old Trafford, according to James Ducker of The Telegraph. Martial was signed for United by Louis van Gaal back in 2015 as one of...
Premier LeagueInternational Business Times

Transfer News: Manchester United 'Convinced' Paul Pogba Stays This Summer

Manchester United winger Paul Pogba looks like he’s going nowhere as the club feels confident with him staying this summer and working out a deal. During their busy transfer window, Manchester United was able to bring in their two primary targets in the form of longtime target Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and world-class defender Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Raphael Varane to Manchester United edging ever closer! French centre back 'self-isolating before taking his medical' ahead of his £42m move being finalised... with deal 'set to be completed by middle of next week'

Raphael Varane is one step closer to completing his move to Manchester United as reports claim the defender's visa has been processed. The 28-year-old is also said to be in Manchester self-isolating before taking his medical with the Red Devils ahead of his £42m move to Old Trafford. The news...
Premier League90min.com

PSG 'distancing themselves' from summer Paul Pogba move

Paris Saint-Germain are no longer interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba this summer, now that they are chasing a deal for Lionel Messi. After confirming his departure from Barcelona, Messi is expected to jet off to Paris on Monday to undergo a medical and sign a contract worth a whopping €40m (£34m) after tax.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aiming to end pre-season preparations on a high in final friendly with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes set to return... but Jadon Sancho will NOT be involved

Manchester United welcome Everton to Old Trafford today in what is both team's final pre-season friendly before the new campaign starts next weekend. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to finish his pre-season preparations on a high after beating Derby County last time out, which followed a draw with Brentford and shock defeat at the hands of Queens Park Rangers.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Paul Pogba is now 'very likely' to STAY at Manchester United this summer after PSG landed Lionel Messi on £1m-a-week deal, with the French giants 'having to sell TEN players' in order to finance move for the midfielder

Paul Pogba is reportedly very likely to stay at Manchester United this summer despite Paris Saint-Germain's interest in signing him, with the side set to sign Lionel Messi. As of Tuesday August 8, Barcelona icon Messi is in Paris to sign his £1million-a-week, two-year deal with the French giants, and will be presented as a PSG player to media on Wednesday.
Premier LeagueRealGM

United Continue To Seek Extension With Paul Pogba

Manchester United are convinced Paul Pogba will remain with the club beyond the transfer deadline and they're working to convince him to extend his contract. Pogba can leave the club on a free transfer next summer. It is now seen privately as "highly unlikely" that any club, including PSG, could...
Premier League90min.com

Paul Scholes Believes Paul Pogba Will Sign New Manchester United Contract

Paul Scholes believes Paul Pogba will sign a new contract and stay at Manchester United now that the Red Devils have a squad that 'can go on and win trophies'. Pogba has already entered the final 12 months of his current contract with Man Utd, and the French international has been linked with a move away from the Premier League side.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba planning Real move next summer

Pogba planning Real move next summer (Daily Star) Bundesliga newcomers Greuther Furth are close to signing Jeremy Dudziak from Hamburg. The 25-year-old midfielder, who can also play at full-back, is in talks with the club and director Rachid Azzouzi told Sky: "It's true that we are in talks with the player and HSV. But if that works out, he may strengthen us in the next few days."
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Paul Pogba: PSG willing to offer Manchester United midfielder huge salary to join on free transfer

Paris Saint-Germain are willing to pay Paul Pogba €600,000 a week (£510,000) for the start of the 2022/23 season, as they seek to ensure his signing by outspending rivals.Many close to the player had expected the French club to come in this summer, presenting Manchester United with a problem, but the arrival of Lionel Messi changed that.PSG remain keen to sign Pogba, though, especially since they want a core of Parisian locals alongside the global stars.The 28-year-old is available on a Bosman at the end of this season, and his preference is to leave Old Trafford. Pogba would favour a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy