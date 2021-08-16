Paul Pogba WON'T sign a contract extension before deadline day with Manchester United now desperate to retain Frenchman as he enters into final year of his deal... with PSG preparing a lucrative move for next summer

Manchester United want Paul Pogba to sign a new long-term contract as a matter of urgency — but the midfielder is in no rush to commit.

Pogba started the season in brilliant form, assisting four of United’s goals in Saturday’s crushing 5-1 win over Leeds.

But the France midfielder heads into the season with his future unclear, as his contract expires at the end of the season.

The club want him to re-sign for a long-term deal to stay in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team

United chiefs want Pogba to sign a deal as soon as possible which would run for a minimum of four extra years and provide the midfielder with a significant increase on his £290,000-a-week contract.

They want to protect the player’s market value, as they face losing him for nothing next summer after an £89million outlay to sign him in 2016.

It would be the second time he has walked away from Old Trafford, having joined Juventus in 2012 at the expiry of his contract.

However, it is understood Pogba is biding his time as he decides his next move and will not rush into the decision. In fact, it is almost certain that Pogba will not sign any new United deal before the August 31 transfer deadline.

Pobga was on top form in the opener and United want to protect their big investment

Alternatively, they could sell him to a European rival this month in a what would be a cut-price deal.

However, Sportsmail understands that the 28-year-old is not ruling out eventually signing a new deal at Old Trafford and Pogba is also said to be optimistic about the direction in which the club are headed under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The arrivals of France international team-mate Raphael Varane and England star Jadon Sancho have added an air of excitement for the new season.

Regardless of the new optimism, World Cup-winner Pogba is understood to have first indicated his willingness to sign fresh terms with the club last season.

However, United have only recently accelerated their attempts to extend his contract.

The player's agent Mino Raiola is a historical nightmare for clubs, and could complicate things

The midfielder is now keen to assess the landscape before committing to his next move — which is likely to be his final big deal.

Paris Saint-Germain were interested in signing Pogba this summer, but their budget- busting move for Lionel Messi has seen the French club shelve any more attempts in the short term.

But PSG will almost certainly be interested in Pogba next summer — if he is available on a free transfer — as will a host of Europe’s other elite clubs.

If Pogba does not extend his deal at United by the turn of the year, he can start discussing potential free-transfer moves from January onwards.