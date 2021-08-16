Patrick Bamford makes decision on Leeds future amid Tottenham transfer interest

Leeds hope Patrick Bamford will turn his back on interest from Tottenham and sign a new long-term contract.

Bamford is being targeted by Tottenham and they want the former Chelsea striker to add another dimension to their attack.

Leeds have been in talks with Bamford over the summer and want to reward him for his fine campaign last season when he scored 17 Premier League goals on the club’s return to the top flight.

Bamford, 27, signed a four-year deal when he joined from Middlesbrough for £7million to become Marcelo Bielsa’s first marquee signing in 2018.

It is understood Leeds extended his contract by a season last summer until 2023.

Patrick Bamford is set to sign a new deal at Leeds and snub interest from Spurs

Leeds are keen to tie Bamford down longer at Elland Road as part of their policy of agreeing new terms with the core of Bielsa’s side.

Bamford had intimated he was happy to remain at Leeds and he feels he has found a home in Yorkshire after playing for eight different clubs prior to arriving at Elland Road.

Leeds have given him the platform to prove himself in the Premier League and he came close to earning a first England call-up last season.

Leeds hope his head will not be turned by Spurs’ interest and that he will commit his future to them.

Bamford was part of the side which lost 5-1 to Manchester United on Saturday in their Premier League curtain-raiser.

Bielsa was critical of his side post-match, saying: "It was very difficult for us to recover the ball and it was very difficult for us to create any danger,” Bielsa explained.

"It was for a number of reasons, none of them the high press or the individual performance of a player.

"It was difficult for us to take the ball off them and difficult for us to create," he stated after agreeing a new deal in Yorkshire himself.

"The succession of goals after we equalised, we couldn’t react. In general lines, they were superior to us clearly.

Marcelo Bielsa came in for criticism after Leeds' 5-1 opening weekend defeat to Man Utd ( Image: Getty Images)

"In the previous game [last season] there were moments with a big difference between the two teams, in this game those moments were less."

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor labelled the Argentina as "naive" after losing 6-2 at Old Trafford in the corresponding fixture in 2020-21..

“Leeds need to change their tactics for different games and they’ll get better results,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT.

“How can you lose 6-2 last season and have the same tactics this season?

“It’s naive from Leeds. Pushing too many bodies forward, allowing Manchester United to have that many players go forward.

“You have a Mason Greenwood one v one, Paul Pogba one v one, Bruno Fernandes running through the midfield with no one following him."

He added: “It doesn’t make a lot of sense and Leeds are going to get a lot of these defeats this season if they still play like that. You have to change your tactics for each game.

“It’s different if you’re playing Norwich, they’d probably get away with that. When you’re playing Manchester United, the first home game of the season, they’re always going to be on the front foot.

“Leeds need to change the way they play against bigger teams."