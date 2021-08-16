Cancel
MLB

Woman testifies against Trevor Bauer in domestic violence restraining order hearing: 'I was terrified'

By Matt Snyder, R.J. Anderson
CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two previous postponements, the civil court hearing for Trevor Bauer's domestic violence restraining order proceeded forward Monday. Bauer's attorney's were seeking another continuance, but this time the judge denied the request. As such, opening statements started Monday (via Steve Henson of the L.A. Times). The woman who filed for the protection order and accused Bauer of sexual assault was the first witness and gave more than three hours of testimony.

