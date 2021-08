Tennis star Naomi Osaka broke down in tears and briefly stepped away on Monday from her first news conference since May and first media session since the Tokyo Olympics. Speaking on Zoom to reporters leading into Cincinnati's Western & Southern Open, Osaka was asked by columnist Paul Daugherty from The Cincinnati Enquirer about her relationship with the media. The question began: "You are not crazy about dealing with us, especially in this format. Yet you have a lot of outside interests that are served by having a media platform. I guess my question is, how do you balance the two?"