Cleveland-Cliffs to invest $100 million in project that will reduce carbon emissions at East Chicago steel mill
Cleveland-Cliffs will invest $100 million in the No. 7 Blast Furnace at Indiana Harbor East in East Chicago, which is the largest blast furnace in the Western Hemisphere. The Cleveland-based steelmaker plans to update the blast furnace at its sprawling Indiana Harbor steel mill, making it more environmentally friendly and creating work for hundreds of contractors for more than a month.www.nwitimes.com
