It’s just over two weeks until the long-awaited Collins Cup will take place in Samorin, Slovakia, and the field just got a whole lot more interesting. Today, the Pro Triathletes Organization announced the “captain’s picks” that will serve as the final additions to a roster including world champions (now) across all distances. Most surprisingly, less than two weeks from Olympic medal performances, Americans Katie Zaferes and Taylor Knibb have been named to the U.S. team—alongside more familiar long-course late additions like Chris Leiferman and Justin Metzler.