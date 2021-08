The director of the Marvel series What If...? has revealed that Chadwick Boseman was “excited” about playing a new version of his Black Panther character.What If...? reimagines popular events and characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and places them in imagined “what if” scenarios.Therefore, in the animated series, the late actor’s character is portrayed as someone “who changes the world around him”.“He doesn’t go through a transformation, he transforms the world,” said director Bryan Andrews during a virtual press conference on Sunday (1 August).In Boseman’s episode of What If...? the series focuses on what would have happened if Yondu...