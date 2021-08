Reynolds rushed six times for 49 yards and a touchdown during Friday's 16-15 preseason loss to the Bills. After trying out for Detroit on Thursday, Reynolds didn't take long to begin making a name for himself with his 24-yard touchdown scamper Friday. While the Kutztown product was largely playing against third-stringers by the time he checked into the game -- fellow depth running back Dedrick Mills (five carries, 32 yards) also made some plays -- Reynolds is at least making a strong case for a spot on the practice squad.