Lewisville, TX

Lewisville ISD athletic director to retire

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 3 days ago
Lewisville ISD’s athletic director since 2014, Tim Ford, announced Monday that he will retire effective December 2021. Since Ford joined LISD in July 2014, the district has won 12 team state championships and 15 team state medals, and LISD student-athletes have won 17 individual state championships under his leadership, according to a district news release. More than 560 students earned athletic scholarships during his tenure.

Flower Mound, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana and Robson Ranch.

