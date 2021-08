SEGA has announced that Kazuma Kiryu, the legendary Dragon of Dojima from the Yakuza franchise, will be joining Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania as a playable character. Kirya-san (or should that be Kiryu-chan? Goro Majima would probably agree with the latter!) follows confirmation that Sonic & Tails will be making their way into the game, and like them, the Fourth Chairman of the Tojo Clan will be unlockable free just be playing the game.