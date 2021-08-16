State has almost 6,800 cases in three days, 11 deaths in people under 55
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday, the state announced 2,100 newly reported cases of #COVID19 and a positivity rate that has increased to 12.4%. In the last three days, including Monday, the state has recorded 6,778 new cases and 25 deaths, 11 of which were people age 55 or younger. The numbers included a 35-year-old in Fayette County, 44 and 45 year olds in Jefferson County, a 43-year-old in Montgomery County, a 34-year-old in Mason County and a 45-year-old in Fleming County.www.wtvq.com
Comments / 1