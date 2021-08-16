State recommends former Sheriff Blakely serve in jail outside of Limestone Co.
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, the State filed a recommendation for former Sheriff Mike Blakely’s sentencing. State prosecutors are requesting Blakely serve in a county jail outside of Limestone County, where he worked for more than 20 years. Court documents state they request Blakely be sentenced to 36 months on each count, which comes out to three years in prison and two years on probation.www.waff.com
