Following moves by Stevie Nicks, Garth Brooks and others, Nine Inch Nails announced on Thursday that they have cancelled all concert appearances for 2021. The group was scheduled to begin a series of dates in September and November in Cleveland on September 21. “It is with great regret that we are cancelling all NIN appearances for the remainder of the year,” the group said in a statement posted on its social media accounts. “When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music. However, with each passing day it’s becoming more appearance we’re not...