Davinson Sanchez insists Tottenham can land top four spot this season

By John Cross
Daily Mirror
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lEjj5_0bTRkBwj00

Davinson Sanchez believes Tottenham are ready to fight for a top four place this season.

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo arrived in one of the club’s most difficult summers for years with Harry Kane wanting to leave, the squad in need of a rebuild and on the back of a farcical managerial search.

But lowered expectations may just do Tottenham a favour when the manager is trying to make his mark and he has inherited a talented squad still capable of making a strong push for a Champions League spot.

Tottenham have hardly been in the conversation as to who will finish in the top four but their impressive win over Manchester City on the opening weekend may just be tempting a few pundits to have a quick rethink about the club’s aspirations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rd38S_0bTRkBwj00
Davinson Sanchez is upbeat over Tottenham's chances of a top-four finish this season ( Image: Getty Images)

They are determined to keep Kane, they have signed Bryan Gil and Cristian Romero and could yet do more deals to strengthen the squad which leaves the players believing the new manager can defy the odds this season.

Tottenham defender Sanchez said: “Everybody has a big challenge this season. Maybe a few people haven’t put us in the race but definitely we’re going to fight for the right to be there.

“We believe in each other, we want to see how far we can go, we’ll take it game by game like always. Day by day at the start of the season, wins like this at the start of the season can mean a lot, we’ve beaten the champions but it’s the first game.

“The competition starts now. It’s a big three points but there’s such a long way to go and everyone can understand that.

“We are very experienced, we don't need to prove to anyone how good we are. This is a moment where the team's performance makes it happy like everyone knows.

“From me, everyone knows when the team is doing well the performances become more easy to arrive. It has been very very tough, for me the last two seasons, but we are here just to let people enjoy themselves.”

Sanchez admits that Tottenham’s last couple of seasons have not been good enough for their own ambitions, having reached the Champions League final two years ago.

Where will Spurs finish this season? Have your say here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BtSFr_0bTRkBwj00
Sanchez has claimed Spurs have fallen well short of their own expectations over the past two seasons ( Image: Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Mauricio Pochettino’s departure was followed by Jose Mourinho and now it is a new era with Nuno and Sanchez believes they are ready for another chapter.

He added: “When a new manager comes everyone gets excited because there are a lot of changes, new challenges and we want to help him.

“Whoever is playing, we are together, we are pulling in the same direction to help the club.

“We are not looking for any excuses, this has been hard because it has pained everyone to see not having the performances everyone expects.

“In this moment we were strong, we know the last season was very tough for everybody, not just for us as players, it was very tough for the fans and the club in general. It was very hard for everybody and everybody wants to turn the situation in our favour.”

