Tottenham stars to support Harry Kane amid Man City transfer saga

By John Cross
 17 days ago
Harry Kane will be welcomed back by his team mates as he could return to action this week.

Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez says the whole dressing room will offer Kane their support despite the summer of uncertainty surrounding his future at the club.

Manchester City are expected to come back with a new £120m-plus offer for Kane but Tottenham have included the England captain in their squad for the UEFA Conference League play-off at Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday.

That would not stop Kane being eligible for the Champions League Group stages for City but Tottenham are adamant they will not sell their top scorer and Golden Boot winner this summer.

Harry Kane is yet to return to Tottenham training as Manchester City reportedly prepare a second bid ( Image: PA)

Kane, 28, who has three years left on his Spurs contract, is ready to play in Portugal or at Wolves next Sunday having been deemed not fit enough for the bench against Manchester City on Sunday after only taking part in two training sessions.

England captain Kane was at White Hart Lane on Sunday, the fans taunted him: “Are you watching Harry Kane?” and the striker now wants to get back to action as quickly as possible as it looks increasingly likely he could end up staying.

But despite reporting up after his team mates, it is clear that there will be no issue about him carrying on and the respect remains among the other players.

Sanchez said: “Harry is the best No9 in the world. There’s no doubt about it. If someone says differently they just do not understand about football.

“I’m his team-mate so I can’t get deep on the situation because it’s a situation that is being discussed between Harry and the people above. We are just here to support him and if something happens then we are always going to be on his side.

“If he has the chance to be with us on the pitch then of course he’s going to help us, there’s no doubt about it.

Where will Kane be by the time the window closes? Have your say here.

Davinson Sanchez has heaped praise on his Spurs teammate (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) ( Image: Richard Heathcote)

“Everybody here knows just how professional he is and no-one can have any doubts about how good he is as a player, how good he is as a person and his professionalism, as I say. I could keep going, I will never stop about how good he is as a person.

“We are just on his side and any decision that happens or he makes then we are going to support him because he gives everything for the club. In my position, he helps me a lot as a player and as a leader he’s been very humble and is a very good person.”

Tottenham have left both Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier out of their 25 man squad for the Conference League tie with Spurs open to offers. They may struggle to offload £55m midfielder Ndombele who has struggled to settle in the Premier League because of his wages and the fee.

