2021 Blue Chip Chat: Central Catholic’s Donovan Hinish

By Steve Rotstein
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRanked the No. 16 player in the state by Rivals.com and the No. 39 defensive tackle in the country. A two-way starter a year ago for WPIAL Class 6A champion. Will move from tackle to offensive guard this year, but defense is his best position. One of Hinish’s older brothers, Kurt, is a defensive tackle at Notre Dame. Another brother, Cory Nolton, played at Robert Morris. The Hinishs’ father, Kurt Sr., played at Slippery Rock and an uncle, Chris, at Georgia Tech.

