Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

True freshman Ty Thompson ‘played the best of all the quarterbacks’ during Oregon Ducks’ first fall scrimmage

By James Crepea
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EUGENE — The top performer at quarterback from Oregon’s first fall scrimmage was the youngest in the room. True freshman Ty Thompson, who went 3 of 7 for over 50 yards and had a pair of short carries during the full-contact portion of the scrimmage and later led the offense to five conversions on third down attempts, outperformed his peers both in real time assessment and upon review on film, though Jay Butterfield (6 of 11 for 65 yards) also did well and Robby Ashford was accurate in his limited reps.

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
56K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terrance Ferguson
Person
Mario Cristobal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Oregon Ducks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Oregon StateYardbarker

Five-star QB Ty Thompson talks development at Oregon

Quarterback Ty Thompson made history the very moment he put the pen to paper and signed with Oregon. By doing so, he not only locked in with the school he would be playing at for the next three to four years, he also became the first 5-star quarterback to sign with the Ducks.
Oregon State247Sports

Instant takeaways from Oregon's first scrimmage of fall

EUGENE — The Oregon defense got the upper hand of its counterparts for much of Saturday's scrimmage. Playing before near 1,000 season ticket holders under the bright lights of Autzen Stadium on a humid summer evening, the Oregon offense found the end zone in just one of 11 series during the scrimmage portion before handing greater success in situational work after that.
Oregon StatePosted by
FanSided

Oregon Football: Why Ty Thompson winning QB battle would be a good thing

In case you haven’t already heard, Ty Thompson impressed Mario Cristobal the most in Oregon football’s first fall scrimmage last weekend. Some fans took that as a positive but there were others that were worried that him being the most impressive of the quarterbacks was not only a bad thing but was a sign that the position was going to be in major trouble for the upcoming season. It was essentially enough for these fans to make the assumption that Oregon’s offense was doomed.
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

Nick Saban scoffs at Oregon's uniform combination

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Tuesday threw shade at Oregon when asked about their popular Nike uniforms, as the team is well known for introducing dozens of alternate jerseys, uniform combinations and accessories every season. “We have two [uniforms],” Saban said in response to Oregon. “Red jerseys at home....
Nebraska State247Sports

Nebraska football NCAA investigation: Rick Neuheisel says Huskers 'outed themselves'

Nebraska football fans woke up to some disturbing news on Wednesday morning, as it was reported that the school and head coach Scott Frost were under investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. The allegations might seem small to some but many believe these are Nebraska’s first steps towards getting out of Frost’s contract. Former Colorado head coach Rick Neuheisel firmly planted himself in that camp on ESPNU Radio on Wednesday.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
Nebraska StateCorn Nation

Nebraska Football Is In Trouble Frosted Flakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska announced Wednesday that the NCAA is looking into its football program after a report said Cornhuskers staff improperly used analysts and consultants with the knowledge of coach Scott Frost and even moved workouts off campus last year when such activities were banned during the pandemic.
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
Nebraska State247Sports

Scott Frost's contract buyout details at Nebraska

Nebraska took a hit Wednesday when it was reported the NCAA was investigating the Cornhuskers and head coach Scott Frost amid violations. It is for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. On the field, Frost and his team struggled through his first three seasons, going 12-20....
Alabama StatePosted by
On3.com

Mack Brown pays a compliment to Alabama and Clemson

UNC head coach Mack Brown joined The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday and had some nice words about the Crimson Tide and the nearby Tigers. “Alabama & Clemson have bought houses in the College Football Playoff neighborhood, so far we’ve just been renting,” Brown said. “But we’re trying to stick around.”
Alabama StatePosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban’s huge new Alabama contract will set a record

Alabama announced the terms of Nick Saban’s new contract at the school, and the numbers are unsurprisingly eye-watering. While Saban’s base salary remains the same, the Alabama coach’s talent fee got a big hike in his new extension, which runs through the 2028 season. In 2023-24, Saban will become the first college head coach to make eight figures annually when his salary jumps to $10.3 million. The final six years of the deal are all over $10 million, topping out at $11.5 million in 2028-29.
Posted by
The Spun

Everyone Had The Same Reaction To The Scott Frost News

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program are in a bit of hot water. The Huskers announced on Wednesday morning that they are under investigation by the NCAA. College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the news. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scott Frost, Nebraska News

On Wednesday morning, Nebraska football fans woke up to some unfortunate news about the state of the program. According to a new report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the NCAA is investigating head coach Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” the report states.
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Broncos mourn sudden, tragic passing of former quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Former Broncos quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp, who was a member of the team's Super Bowl 50 championship team, has died after sustaining injuries in a bicycling accident on Saturday. Knapp, who was working as a pass-game specialist with the Jets since January of 2021, was 58. "The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy