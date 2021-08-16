True freshman Ty Thompson ‘played the best of all the quarterbacks’ during Oregon Ducks’ first fall scrimmage
EUGENE — The top performer at quarterback from Oregon’s first fall scrimmage was the youngest in the room. True freshman Ty Thompson, who went 3 of 7 for over 50 yards and had a pair of short carries during the full-contact portion of the scrimmage and later led the offense to five conversions on third down attempts, outperformed his peers both in real time assessment and upon review on film, though Jay Butterfield (6 of 11 for 65 yards) also did well and Robby Ashford was accurate in his limited reps.www.oregonlive.com
