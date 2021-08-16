Cancel
Colorado State

Accountability and Non-Negotiables: CSU Soccer’s New Faces Are Ready For 2021

By Maddie Warren
 4 days ago
The Colorado State women's soccer team is getting ready to roll into their 2021 season with lots of new faces, including a brand new coaching staff. After a strange spring schedule due to COVID postponing their 2020 season, CSU soccer has returned two players for their self-labeled "granny season", as well as ten freshmen and a transfer. With so many new players coming into an established program, the focus turns to the coaching staff to assist in the transition. But, the staff itself is just as new.

