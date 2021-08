EUGENE — Arguably the most prominent starting job to be determined before the season for Oregon is still up for grabs and likely will be heading into game week. The boundary cornerback competition between third-year freshman Trikweze Bridges and second-year freshman Dontae Manning is ongoing and a battle of two different body types. The 6-foot-3 Bridges, who has a 7-foot-2 wingspan, has the length to matchup with any outside receiver. The 5-foot-11 Manning is the speedier of the two.