MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In a letter to President Joe Biden Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said Minnesota stands ready to welcome refugee families from Afghanistan. “You may already be aware that in the past Minnesota has stepped forward to help those who are fleeing desperate situations and need a safe place to call home,” the letter reads. “New Minnesotans strengthen our communities and contribute to the social fabric of our state. They are our neighbors.” Afghans are fleeing their home country and seeking refuge after a governmental collapse and Taliban takeover of the country weeks before the United...