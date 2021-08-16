Why Alex Rodriguez Believes Trade To Red Sox Would’ve Been ‘Great For Baseball’

Verdugo went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two singles in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays. Verdugo came up clutch with a solo home run to dead center off Jose Berrios to tie the game at one in the sixth inning. While his teammates struggled to figure out Berrios, Verdugo accounted for three of the five hits allowed by the right-hander on the night. The fiery outfielder is now hitting .362 against the Blue Jays this season with three home runs and nine RBI.