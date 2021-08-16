Cancel
Why Alex Rodriguez Believes Trade To Red Sox Would’ve Been ‘Great For Baseball’

Cover picture for the article

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees know firsthand that it’s sometimes the trades that don’t happen that end up changing the course of history. Alex Rodriguez nearly landed with the Red Sox before the 2004 season, but the Major League Baseball Players Association nixed the deal that would have sent him from the Texas Rangers to Boston because it involved the then-reigning American League MVP accepting a pay cut.

