Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros Settle Case Of 2-Year-Old Struck By Foul Ball In 2019, Lawyer Says

Posted by 
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Houston Astros have agreed to a settlement with the family of a 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a June 2019 Astros game at Minute Maid Park, the family’s attorney said Monday, August 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lnf4I_0bTRhqjN00
A 2-year-old girl was hit by a foul ball during a game between the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs on May 29, 2019. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Then-Chicago Cubs centerfielder Albert Almora Jr., hit a fourth-inning line drive into the stands down the third base line, where it hit the young girl.

Attorney Richard Mithoff said the settlement terms with parents Jonathan David Scott and Alexandra Colchado were confidential.

The Astros organization had no comment, according to a team spokesman.

State District Judge Michael Gomez appointed an attorney Monday to make an independent review of the girl’s needs and interests before the judge approves the settlement, Mithoff said.

The attorney was to present those findings in two to three weeks, Mithoff said.

The girl, who is now 4, suffered a skull fracture and brain injury and has been on anti-seizure medication since the incident, Mithoff said.

However, her doctors have been weaning her from the medication gradually, and she hasn’t had a seizure in 22 months, he said.

Her prognosis has been difficult to define, he said, but her parents were hopeful about her future for a normal life.

The girl’s injury was among the foul ball incidents that prompted all Major League Baseball teams to extend protective netting farther down the foul lines to protect fans.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments / 3

CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
68K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Gomez
Person
David Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foul Ball#Brain Injury#Jonathan David#Cbsdfw Com#Ap#The Houston Astros#State District#Major League Baseball#Cbs Broadcasting Inc#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Watch security guard trade blows with angry Dodgers fans (Video)

Emotions ran high during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ series against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, resulting in a brawl between fans and security. Just about everyone knew the scenes would be heated when the Houston Astros showed up in Los Angeles this week for a series at Dodger Stadium.
MLBNewsweek

Fan Runs Onto Field at Dodger Stadium, Ball Girl Tosses Him Into The Stands

A crosstown baseball battle in the City of Angels turned into a viral moment for a ball girl Sunday afternoon. During the afternoon tilt between the Los Angeles Angels at the Dodgers, a fan ran onto the field at Dodger Stadium and did a pretty good job at evading multiple security personnel who tried to detain him.
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers claim pitcher from Houston Astros

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have added a pitcher to their organization. Evan Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from the Houston Astros. Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple A Toledo. The Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Latest series of brawls during Astros game needs to sound the alarm

Hey guys, how about just watching some baseball and enjoying a hot dog? What ever happened to that? Maybe nachos? Quite frankly, any food or beverage you prefer!. It seems those aspects of attending a game have been lost on Los Angeles Dodgers fans. Every other week it feels like we have a new incident with security or a new set of teeth we have to pick up off the ground after an unnecessary brawl.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Astros Settle With Family of Girl Hit by Albert Almora Foul Ball

Astros settle with family of girl struck by Almora foul ball originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Astros have agreed to a settlement with the family of a young girl struck by a foul ball off the bat of Albert Almora Jr. during a 2019 game against the Cubs, according to the Associated Press.
MLBPosted by
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Legendary Houston Astros Pitcher Dies At Age 71

He was hospitalized with complications from COVID-19 last month, a family member told the Houston Chronicle. Richard played his entire career with the Astros until a stroke ended his career in the middle of the season in 1980. "Today is a sad day for the Houston Astros as we mourn...
MLBchatsports.com

Should the Astros Consider Signing Adam Eaton?

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Sometimes the tiniest roster moves have the biggest impact, and that could be the case for Adam Eaton. The Los Angeles Angels designated Eaton for assignment Sunday, leaving a possibility he goes to another team, including the Houston Astros. The question is, do they even...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' Kyle Tucker out indefinitely for health and safety protocols

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The day after Kyle Tucker hit a grand slam to lift the Astros to victory over the Angels, the team on Saturday placed him on the injured list due to health and safety protocols. Astros manager Dusty Baker said he did not know when Tucker might return,...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Alex Bregman: Sits out Thursday

Bregman (quadriceps) did not play for Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday but will start Friday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Bregman, who was pulled from a rehab appearance Sunday due to hamstring tightness, last played in a game Tuesday before it was suspended due to rain. He did not finish up the suspended game Wednesday and will have two full off-days before continuing his rehab with the Skeeters over the weekend.
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch: Shohei Ohtani is 'most dangerous player' in MLB

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch isn't known for intentional walks. There were 5,995 plate appearances against the Houston Astros in 2019, and Hinch — the Astros' manager from 2015-19 — didn't issue a single intentional walk. For the Tigers in 2021, he entered Tuesday's series opener with the Los Angeles Angels at six intentional walks.
MLBMLB

Tucker out for at least another week

ANAHEIM -- The Astros will be without starting right fielder Kyle Tucker for at least another week, manager Dusty Baker said Sunday. Houston placed Tucker on the injured list for health and safety reasons prior to Saturday’s game, but the team won’t divulge any information on Tucker’s condition. “It won’t...
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros insider: A frustrated Jake Odorizzi is off again

LOS ANGELES — Jake Odorizzi is on the precipice of rock bottom and bringing his season-long frustrations to the surface. His mechanics are a mess. His four-seam fastball does not have its usual carry. His splitter plays off the four-seamer, so it is poor as a result. Damage against him comes in droves. He cannot keep opponents in the ballpark. Odorizzi is putting his bullpen in a brutal spot and starting “two critical months” to search for something resembling his All-Star form if he hopes to factor into a postseason roster.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Daniel Lynch fires 7 effective innings as Royals top Astros

Kansas City rookie Daniel Lynch pitched seven strong innings as the Royals defeated the visiting Houston Astros 3-1 Tuesday night. The Royals, who have won the first two games of the four-game series, earned their 30th come-from-behind victory of the season. Lynch (3-3) allowed one run on four hits and...
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: Will Andre Scrubb return to the active roster this season?

While a shoulder injury pushed Andre Scrubb to the 60-day injured list on August 10, the Houston Astros right-hander has begun throwing off a mound, as reported by Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle. Scrubb’s right-shoulder strain has sidelined him since July 19, as his 60-day stint has him eligible to be reinstated on September 19.
MLBnumberfire.com

Michael Brantley on Astros' bench Thursday afternoon

Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Mike Minor and the Kansas City Royals. Brantley appears to be taking a breather after only hitting safely once in his last 11 at-bats. Aledmys Diaz is shifting to left field in place of Brantley on Thursday afternoon and Yuli Gurriel is moving into the two-spot in the order. Jacob Wilson is entering the lineup to play third base and bat ninth.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...

Comments / 3

Community Policy