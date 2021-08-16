Cancel
Financial Reports

Rockwell Medical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Scott Nunn
Huron Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

WIXOM, Mich. (AP) _ Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) on Monday reported a loss of $8.4 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Wixom, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. The maker of products used in the treatment of kidney disease and anemia posted...

www.michigansthumb.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Kidney Disease#Ap#Rockwell Medical Inc#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
