Most college students support a $15 minimum wage, say it will help them invest and save: survey

Roughly 2 in 3 students support a $15 minimum wage, while 60 percent believe a $15 minimum wage would have a positive effect on themselves and their peers.

More than 4 in 10 college students — 44 percent — said they were currently making $15 an hour or more, but 8 percent said they were earning $7.25 or less.

Both students and non-students believe the biggest potential national setback to a $15 minimum wage would be inflation

In an economy still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, recent graduate students are seeking jobs that would make up for the sacrifices they made attending college, a debt that on average racks up to more than $29,000, according to Forbes.

However, while many might have not had the opportunities to participate in a college internship or gain real world experience due to the shutdowns, some are looking forward to — and supporting — a $15 minimum wage to make ends meet, according to a new survey by College Finance.

Many college students and non-college students think alike: 39 percent and 32 percent, respectively, strongly support a minimum wage of $15.

About 40 percent of students are aware that the current federal minimum wage is $7.25, with about 30 percent believing it is lower than $7.25. Thirty-three percent thought it was higher than that.

The results from college students and non-college students who oppose it pales in comparison to who are in favor of it: 3 percent and 7 percent, respectively, strongly oppose the $15 minimum wage, with 4 percent and 10 percent simply oppose it, and 8 percent of students and non-students say they are somewhat against it.

Both students and non-students have a 5 percent neutral feeling towards $15 minimum wage.

College students are also aware of President Biden’s pledge to all U.S. federal contractors to raise the wage from $10.95 to $15, and Biden also proposed $15 for all plans as part of his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

However, since the reconciliation process has removed the proposal, most students surveyed out of 695 people say that they are neither satisfied nor dissatisfied with Biden’s effort, about 30 percent, but it skews favorably on being satisfied with Biden.

However, most students have questionable faith in congress, with about 50 percent saying neither are satisfied or dissatisfied with its effort.

“And while 55% of students were familiar with the $15 minimum wage movement, far fewer were familiar with recent congressional actions (29%) or the Congressional Budget Office’s (CBO) analysis on a minimum wage increase (23%). Students were also far more likely to be at least somewhat in favor of President Biden’s minimum wage proposal (54%), though a large number felt neutrally toward congressional actions regarding the $15 minimum wage movement (46%),” College Finance reported.

A majority of college students reporting earning less than $15 an hour at their current jobs said an increase of their income would allow them to save and invest more than they were currently, College Finance reported.

Overall, most students have a positive outlook on $15 minimum wages, saying it would improve standards of living (67 percent), increase financial freedom (56 percent), increase ability to save (56 percent), easier student loans payoff (50 percent), and affording better food (33 percent).

Following that would be growing a business (42 vs. 50 percent) , reducing work hours (42 vs. 49 percent), increasing the start-up cost of businesses (36 vs. 40 percent), and increasing resilience to automation (33 vs. 35 percent).

