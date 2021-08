For the price of a luxury SUV, consumers all over the country could soon have their own personal aircraft for weekend fun without the need for a pilot’s license. The one-seater BlackFly, the world’s first all-electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, provided four successful test flights before a crowd of hundred of thousands at the end of July. Created by aerial electric vehicle company Opener, four head team members each took the BlackFly up in front of excited attendees at the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture 2021 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.