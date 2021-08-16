IPBrain, the Big Data Platform for Semiconductors
IPBrain is a big data platform for the semiconductor industry, which provides all kinds of reports such as Process Analysis Report (PAR), Device Floorplan Report (DFR), Circuit Analysis Report (CAR), Patent Analysis Report (PTA) and so on, to support the business leaders to make the best technology investment decisions and prove patent value. With IPBrain, there will be two platforms for advanced technology products in the world: One is Techinsights, who merged Chipworks in 2016, and the other one is IPBrain from Cellixsoft.www.eetimes.com
