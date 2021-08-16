Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

IPBrain, the Big Data Platform for Semiconductors

By IPBrain
EETimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIPBrain is a big data platform for the semiconductor industry, which provides all kinds of reports such as Process Analysis Report (PAR), Device Floorplan Report (DFR), Circuit Analysis Report (CAR), Patent Analysis Report (PTA) and so on, to support the business leaders to make the best technology investment decisions and prove patent value. With IPBrain, there will be two platforms for advanced technology products in the world: One is Techinsights, who merged Chipworks in 2016, and the other one is IPBrain from Cellixsoft.

www.eetimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data#Semiconductors#Radio Frequency#Semiconductor Industry#Ipbrain#The Big Data Platform#Process Analysis Report#Par#Device Floorplan Report#Circuit Analysis Report#Patent Analysis Report#Pta#Techinsights#Chipworks#Cellixsoft#Ap#Demo#Tdr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Softwaremartechseries.com

Arrival Co-Developing Its Automotive Open Data Platform with Microsoft

Arrival, the technology company creating electric vehicles (EVs) using its unique technologies, announced it will be co-developing its digital fleet and vehicle capabilities for the automotive industry with Microsoft. This cloud-based approach using Microsoft Azure will enable advanced uses of telemetry, vehicle and fleet data management across vehicle fleets. Marketing...
Engineeringpower-technology.com

Applied Materials Launches New Semiconductor Inspection Machines Using Big Data and AI

Concept: US-based semiconductor equipment manufacturer Applied Materials launched optical semiconductor wafer inspection machines using AI and big data technology. These machines are used in chip factories to automatically inspect chips and detect killer defects that can ruin chips. These chips are formed through hundreds of manufacturing steps before they are finished and sliced into individual chips that are used in electronic products.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Data Backup Platform Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Veeam, Acronis, StorageCraft

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Data Backup Platform Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Data Backup Platform market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
TechnologyEmbedded.com

Edge computing platform enables deep access to automotive data

While connected vehicle data is increasingly abundant, automotive manufacturers have so far not been able to effectively monetize that data. This is because there’s not enough expertise on how to use that data within existing infrastructure, and how to process the data with a decent return on investment. The big...
EconomyVentureBeat

Cloud data backup and recovery platform OwnBackup raises $240M

OwnBackup, a platform that provides data backup and recovery services for cloud software providers such as Salesforce, has raised $240 million in a series E round of funding at a $3.35 billion valuation. Cloud spending continues to surge as part of companies’ digital transformation efforts, spurring the need to develop...
Technologyaustinnews.net

Technology and Business Leaders to Share Stage at Big Data Conference Oxycon

Modern economy is data-dependent: to thrive, businesses must keep up with the latest trends in information collection and management. OxyCon, a two day online conference will offer a comprehensive overview of the most important aspects in this field. With a list of diverse speakers just announced, it aims to attract anyone working with big data or interested in utilizing its benefits.
Softwareaithority.com

Provectus Releases Open Data Discovery Platform To Democratize Data Observability and Reliability

Provectus, a Silicon Valley artificial intelligence (AI) consultancy, announced the release of Open Data Discovery (ODD) Platform, a free open-source data discovery and observability tool for data-driven organizations looking to democratize their data by making it more discoverable, manageable, observable, reliable, and secure. ODD Platform is a next-generation solution for...
Businessaithority.com

Labelbox, Leading Training Data Platform for AI, Opens European Office

Fueled by the recent close of a $40 million funding round and with a quarter of its customers based in Europe, Labelbox builds a world-class AI team in first office in Europe. Labelbox, the leading training data platform for enterprise machine learning applications, announced the opening of its new European office in London and will be building a comprehensive local team to better serve customers on the continent.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

AI vs. Big Data

Artificial Intelligence and Big Data are often seen as contradictory constructs, rather than areas that can work hand in hand. But is this really the case? The following article deals with terms, predictions and tries to answer the questions like whether AI really replaces Big Data in the foreseeable future.
Real EstateStamford Advocate

PropTech Breakthrough Names Cherre "Overall Data Management Platform of the Year"

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Real Estate Technology Industry. PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data management and analytics platform, has been selected as winner of the “Overall Data Management Platform of the Year” award in the inaugural PropTech Breakthrough Awards program.
Electronicsautomationworld.com

Industrial Wireless: From Data Platforms to Strategic Solutions

If you are reading this article, you are most likely a consumer of wireless technology—at least in your personal life. In the industrial space, wireless has been utilized for dozens of years for the transmission of data from personal devices or fixed assets and based upon a specific job function or where wired communication was not feasible or desirable. However, the proliferation of smartphones, tablets, and Industry 4.0 drivers such as digital twins, augmented reality, gamification, and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has created opportunities for expanded industrial wireless solutions and capabilities with a much broader range of users and use cases. This includes everyone from shop floor users and geographically dispersed asset management teams to the top floor where executives are realizing that wireless isn’t only a technology platform; it offers technology solutions delivering safety, efficiency, and cost reductions with positive impact to the bottom line.
Militaryfederalnewsnetwork.com

To achieve the vision of DoD’s Data Strategy, agencies need a modern data platform

This content is sponsored by MarkLogic. Federal agencies are coming around to the importance of data in their missions. While previously it was considered a secondary concern, agencies are beginning to view it as central to their operations. The Defense Department is leading the way with its data strategy, seeking to put its data to work in order to make faster, better informed decisions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

LG Uplus Taps On Cloudera To Build Real-time Big Data Analytics Platform To Deliver 5G Network Service Excellence

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc. , (CLDR) - Get Report, the enterprise data cloud company, today announced that LG Uplus has chosen Cloudera's data platform for improving its 5G network service quality and optimizing the customer experience. With Cloudera, LG Uplus is empowered to leverage the actionable intelligence and insights generated from the data to support its digital transformation initiatives and future proof its journey to the cloud.
Technologydatasciencecentral.com

The Role Of IoT and Big Data In Payroll Process For Businesses

“Hey, Siri! How many steps did I walk today?” “Hello, your average step count for the day is 20,000”. Internet of things, popularly termed IoT, has become such an integral part of our lives these days. People and machines these days are secretly linked to one another. We have gotten used to counting on it so much; we never fail to use it at least once every day. Statistics state that 127 devices get connected to the internet every second. Let’s take smartwatch bands, for instance. While some wear it only to look cool, these watches are specially curated to meet health-conscious people’s needs. They allow us to track our blood pressure, heart rate, daily step count, and calorie count. No matter how much they curse the internet, the idea of living without it has become nearly impossible in this tech-savvy world.
Credits & LoansWorld Bank Blogs

Leveraging big data and machine learning in credit reporting

Credit bureaus are essential elements of the financial infrastructure and play a key role in helping to improve access to financial services, including credit. Globally, 65 million enterprises, or 40 percent of formal micro, small and medium businesses in developing countries have unmet financing needs of $5.2 trillion every year. A study using the World Bank’s Enterprise Surveys data from 63 economies and covering more than 75,000 firms found that the introduction of a credit bureau improves firms’ likelihood of access to finance with longer-term loans, lower interest rates, and a higher share of working capital financed by banks (Soledad, Peria and Singh, 2014). The study also found that the greater the coverage of the credit bureau and the scope and accessibility of the credit information, the more profound its impact on firm financing.
Cell Phones9to5Mac

Share Apple Health data with doctors on Verizon’s telehealth platform

Verizon’s BlueJeans Telehealth service is letting patients securely share Apple Health data with doctors during video consultations. The type of data stored in the Apple Health app can prove extremely helpful to doctors in gathering a full picture of your health. ECG readings and heart rate can be particularly valuable, and these are among the records the platform allows you to share …
Computersdataversity.net

ADV Slides: Using Data Platforms That Are Fit-For-Purpose

Using Data Platforms That Are Fit-For-Purpose from DATAVERSITY. To view just the On Demand recording of this presentation, click HERE>>. We must grow the data capabilities of our organization to fully deal with the many and varied forms of data. This cannot be accomplished without an intense focus on the many and growing technical bases that can be used to store, view, and manage data. There are many, now more than ever, that have merit in organizations today.
Businessmediapost.com

Why This Streaming Platform Could Change How Brands Sell Data

Putting data up for sale online has become increasingly transparent. One streaming platform company in particular built a marketplace that looks similar to a retail store for data. Think Etsy, only for data. Rather than hosting a variety of branded stores selling merchandise to consumers like custom shelves or party...
Computersbleepingcomputer.com

Malware dev infects own PC and data ends up on intel platform

A malware developer unleashed their creation on their system to try out new features and the data ended up on a cybercrime intelligence platform, exposing a glimpse of the cybercriminal endeavor. The threat actor is the developer of Raccoon, an information stealer that can collect data from dozens of applications...
EconomyVentureBeat

Secure data sharing platform InfoSum nabs $65M

InfoSum, a New York City-based startup providing a decentralized platform for secure data sharing, today announced that it closed a $65 million series B funding round led by Chrysalis Investments. The proceeds bring the company’s total raised to $90 million, and president Lauren Wetzel says that they’ll be put toward doubling the size of the company’s engineering team, growing sales and customer operations, and expanding into new regions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy