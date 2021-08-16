IPBrain, the Big Data Platform for Semiconductors

“Hey, Siri! How many steps did I walk today?” “Hello, your average step count for the day is 20,000”. Internet of things, popularly termed IoT, has become such an integral part of our lives these days. People and machines these days are secretly linked to one another. We have gotten used to counting on it so much; we never fail to use it at least once every day. Statistics state that 127 devices get connected to the internet every second. Let’s take smartwatch bands, for instance. While some wear it only to look cool, these watches are specially curated to meet health-conscious people’s needs. They allow us to track our blood pressure, heart rate, daily step count, and calorie count. No matter how much they curse the internet, the idea of living without it has become nearly impossible in this tech-savvy world.