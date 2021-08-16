Banksy confirms new artwork in Great Britain

Banksy confirmed that numerous new pieces that have popped up throughout coastal areas of Great Britain this summer are his works.

The famed street artist made the announcement via a video on his official Banksy Instagram profile.

One featured work includes a rat sunbathing on a chair with a cocktail beneath a pipe on a beach wall.

Banksy is back and has confirmed that numerous new pieces that have popped up throughout coastal areas of Great Britain this summer are his works.

Titled, “A Great British Spraycation,” the video depicts Banksy driving up to a variety of locations in an old RV before emerging incognito and crafting his pieces.

