Banksy confirms new artwork in Great Britain

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
  • Banksy confirmed that numerous new pieces that have popped up throughout coastal areas of Great Britain this summer are his works.
  • The famed street artist made the announcement via a video on his official Banksy Instagram profile.
  • One featured work includes a rat sunbathing on a chair with a cocktail beneath a pipe on a beach wall.

Banksy is back and has confirmed that numerous new pieces that have popped up throughout coastal areas of Great Britain this summer are his works.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I4akU_0bTRgSZ000

The famed street artist made the announcement via a video on his official Banksy Instagram profile.

Titled, “A Great British Spraycation,” the video depicts Banksy driving up to a variety of locations in an old RV before emerging incognito and crafting his pieces.

One of the featured pieces includes a rat sunbathing on a chair with a cocktail beneath a pipe on a beach wall.

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
