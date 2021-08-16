Pittsburgh-area Afghanistan vet, Pa. members of Congress frustrated over rapid fall of Kabul
The rapid collapse of Afghanistan after the American pullout is no surprise to anyone who served there. U.S. military members who saw action on the ground in Afghanistan said they saw many examples of individual Afghan bravery during the 20-year war there. But in interviews in May after President Joe Biden announced U.S. troops would be leaving the country, they said they also saw units collapse under pressure without Americans to bolster them.www.post-gazette.com
