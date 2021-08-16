Wanamingo secures 1st-round bye, Waterville falls short of state tournament
When the Waterville Indians needed to play like a team capable of contending for a state title Saturday, they uncharacteristically failed to meet the challenge. In a Region 6C elimination game Saturday against the St. Clair Woodies in Arlington, Waterville suffered through defensive miscues and missed offensive opportunities en route to an 8-2 loss to end its season. St. Clair then beat Gaylord 7-4 later Saturday to claim Region 6C’s final berth into the Class C state tournament.www.southernminn.com
