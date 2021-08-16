MGM Resorts to mandate COVID vaccination for new hires, salaried workers
MGM Resorts International will soon require COVID-19 vaccines for all new hires and current salaried employees across the U.S. Starting Aug. 30, all new hires at MGM Resorts properties in the U.S. will be required to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated against the virus, MGM President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle said in a letter to employees Monday. Salaried employees will be required to show proof by Oct. 15. The policy affects those employees who do not exclusively work from home.www.reviewjournal.com
