Livingstone College awarded $500,000 federal grant for Carnegie library

SALISBURY — A federal grant will help Livingstone College pay for the next phase of rehabilitating its Carnegie Library. The $500,000 grant is the third of its kind awarded to the college for the project and the highest amount available per grant request. Livingstone received the same amount last year and in 2018 from the historically Black colleges and universities grant program of the Historic Preservation Fund, which is managed by the National Park Service. The grant program caters to properties on the National Register of Historic Places or that are part of the National Register of Historic District and is competitive.