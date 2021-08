While the Stevenson girls swimming team brings the heat when it comes to talent, coach Ayrton Kasemets said that's not the team's No. 1 strength. "Our No. 1 strength is our energy, and this starts from our seniors and captains," the coach said. "The energy and volume at practice is unmatched. If this team brings the energy they are practicing each day to their meets, they are unbeatable. Our goal is to be the loudest team, because, oftentimes, the loudest teams are the fastest teams."