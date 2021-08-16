Spirit Airlines Says Operational Meltdown Cost It About $50 Million, Cuts Third-Quarter Schedule

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAVE. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.