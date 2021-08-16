Cancel
Spirit Airlines Says Operational Meltdown Cost It About $50 Million, Cuts Third-Quarter Schedule

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpirit canceled more than 2,800 flights between July 30 and Aug. 9. The airline blamed the disruptions on bad weather, staffing shortages and technical problems. Spirit is also the latest airline after Southwest and Frontier to warn about weaker bookings, citing an increase in Covid-19 cases. Spirit Airlines said Monday...

