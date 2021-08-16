‘We Will Hold You Accountable’: Philadelphia DA Krasner’s Message As Gun Violence Continues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of homicides in Philadelphia stands at 337 as of Monday afternoon. District Attorney Larry Krasner talked about the violence at a news conference Monday morning.

“Anyone thinking about firing a gun at another human being, don’t. Don’t do it because it’s wrong for you, don’t do it because it’s wrong for your victim, don’t do it because it’s wrong for society, and don’t do it because we will hold you accountable and you will end up in a jail cell and you will be doing a bunch of time,” Krasner said.

Krasner also presented violence prevention grants to 10 community-based organizations Monday.

