Brother of Deceased Man in Adair County Charged with Murder
A man in connection with the death of 58 year-old Timothy Fechter has been arrested. Accoding to Iowa Department of Public Saftey, The brother of Fechter, 43 year-old Dustin Seley has been charged with first degree murder and is in custudy in the Union County Jail, where he has been since June 29th on unrelated charges. Seley will be transferred to the Adair County Sheriff's Office, where he will be held on the murder charge.
