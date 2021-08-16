Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baker County, GA

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Decatur, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Baker; Calhoun; Clay; Decatur; Early; Grady; Miller; Mitchell; Quitman; Randolph; Seminole This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia **FRED WEAKENS TO A DEPRESSION OVER EXTREME SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 80 miles north-northeast of Dothan or about 70 miles northwest of Albany - 32.3N 85.0W - Storm Intensity 35 mph - Movement North-northeast or 15 degrees at 14 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Fred has weakened to a tropical depression as it continues to move inland across Georgia this morning. Winds across the area have weakened to below tropical storm force, and the remaining tropical storm warnings have been canceled. Breezy conditions may continue through the morning. Widespread heavy rainfall has occurred across portions of the eastern Panhandle, western Big Bend, SE Alabama, and far SW Georgia and flooding is ongoing in some areas. Please do not drive through flooded roadways and be aware that rises on area rivers will still be possible over the coming days. Dangerous rip currents and elevated surf will continue to be hazards today as waves and swell subside. Remaining storm surge will continue to recede through the morning. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia. * WIND: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia. * SURGE: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia. * TORNADOES: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Remain safely sheltered until conditions improve. When going outside be sure to stay away from downed power lines, hazardous debris and flooded areas. Do not attempt to return to evacuated areas until local authorities have inspected roads and bridges and have given the all clear. Hazards like downed power lines and trees, washed out roads, continued flooding in low lying areas and non-functioning traffic lights make travel difficult. Allow extra time for emergency vehicles to reach you as they navigate road hazards. Do not go sightseeing within impacted communities. Sightseers interfere with the emergency work of first responders. When clearing out fallen trees, be careful with chainsaws and axes. Always wear protective gear and keep others at a safe distance. Leaning trees and those which have fallen on roofs or power lines can be especially dangerous. If you are not in good health or unsure about what you are doing, have someone with tree cutting experience do the job. Never cut trees without a partner. If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following instructions provided by the manufacturer. Operate your generator in a well-ventilated space outside of your living area and away from open doors and windows. Problems with sewer backups can further contaminate standing flood waters. Keep children away from flood waters. Also, listen for boil water alerts as tap water may have become non-potable. Be alert for potential flooding from rising rivers and streams which may have yet to crest. Remain informed of the latest river forecasts and heed any flood watches and warnings. Be alert for flooded roads which could be compromised or littered with debris. Avoid travel until water levels subside and roads have been cleared. Do not drive through places where flood waters cover the road. Turn around, don`t drown! * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Early County, GA
County
Calhoun County, GA
County
Miller County, GA
City
Calhoun, GA
County
Grady County, GA
State
Florida State
County
Decatur County, GA
County
Randolph County, GA
City
Mitchell, GA
County
Mitchell County, GA
City
Decatur, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Seminole County, GA
County
Clay County, GA
City
Quitman, GA
County
Baker County, GA
County
Quitman County, GA
City
Albany, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Preparedness#Hurricane Center#Hurricanes#Flood Control#Extreme Weather#Baker Calhoun Clay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden vows to complete Afghan evacuation, but admits risks

President Biden on Friday sought to assure the public that his administration would do everything possible to evacuate American citizens and Afghans who assisted U.S. forces in Afghanistan, while acknowledging the mission faced risks and the situation was unpredictable. In remarks from the East Room of the White House, Biden...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny on his past. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by...
Posted by
NBC News

Henri landfall likely on southern New England, with New York City on notice

A rare hurricane landfall on Long Island or southern New England looking much more likely. Henri is now forecast to be a hurricane as it approaches southern New England on Sunday. This could be the first serious threat of a hurricane strike on New England in more than 30 years. The last hurricane to make landfall on parts of New England was Hurricane Bob in 1991. The last hurricane to directly hit Long Island was Hurricane Gloria in 1985.
Posted by
CNN

Hurricane Grace poised to make landfall for second time in Mexico

(CNN) — Grace strengthened once again into a hurricane over water Friday morning and is poised to make its second Mexico landfall later in the day, bringing heavy rain likely to cause flooding through the weekend. Hurricane Grace is forecast to move across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

FTC revamps Facebook antitrust lawsuit after initial setback

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday filed an amended complaint in its antitrust case against Facebook after an initial courtroom setback earlier this summer. The new complaint makes the same central argument that Facebook has maintained a monopoly on “personal social networking” by gobbling up potential competitors and enforcing unfair agreements, while offering new evidence and analysis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy