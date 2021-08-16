Hurricane Local Statement issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Leon; Liberty; North Walton; South Walton; Washington This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia **FRED WEAKENS TO A DEPRESSION OVER EXTREME SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 80 miles north-northeast of Dothan or about 70 miles northwest of Albany - 32.3N 85.0W - Storm Intensity 35 mph - Movement North-northeast or 15 degrees at 14 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Fred has weakened to a tropical depression as it continues to move inland across Georgia this morning. Winds across the area have weakened to below tropical storm force, and the remaining tropical storm warnings have been canceled. Breezy conditions may continue through the morning. Widespread heavy rainfall has occurred across portions of the eastern Panhandle, western Big Bend, SE Alabama, and far SW Georgia and flooding is ongoing in some areas. Please do not drive through flooded roadways and be aware that rises on area rivers will still be possible over the coming days. Dangerous rip currents and elevated surf will continue to be hazards today as waves and swell subside. Remaining storm surge will continue to recede through the morning. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia. * WIND: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia. * SURGE: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia. * TORNADOES: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Remain safely sheltered until conditions improve. When going outside be sure to stay away from downed power lines, hazardous debris and flooded areas. Do not attempt to return to evacuated areas until local authorities have inspected roads and bridges and have given the all clear. Hazards like downed power lines and trees, washed out roads, continued flooding in low lying areas and non-functioning traffic lights make travel difficult. Allow extra time for emergency vehicles to reach you as they navigate road hazards. Do not go sightseeing within impacted communities. Sightseers interfere with the emergency work of first responders. When clearing out fallen trees, be careful with chainsaws and axes. Always wear protective gear and keep others at a safe distance. Leaning trees and those which have fallen on roofs or power lines can be especially dangerous. If you are not in good health or unsure about what you are doing, have someone with tree cutting experience do the job. Never cut trees without a partner. If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following instructions provided by the manufacturer. Operate your generator in a well-ventilated space outside of your living area and away from open doors and windows. Problems with sewer backups can further contaminate standing flood waters. Keep children away from flood waters. Also, listen for boil water alerts as tap water may have become non-potable. Be alert for potential flooding from rising rivers and streams which may have yet to crest. Remain informed of the latest river forecasts and heed any flood watches and warnings. Be alert for flooded roads which could be compromised or littered with debris. Avoid travel until water levels subside and roads have been cleared. Do not drive through places where flood waters cover the road. Turn around, don`t drown! * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.