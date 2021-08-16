Cancel
Bay County, FL

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie by NWS

 2021-08-17

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Leon; Liberty; North Walton; South Walton; Washington This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia **FRED WEAKENS TO A DEPRESSION OVER EXTREME SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 80 miles north-northeast of Dothan or about 70 miles northwest of Albany - 32.3N 85.0W - Storm Intensity 35 mph - Movement North-northeast or 15 degrees at 14 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Fred has weakened to a tropical depression as it continues to move inland across Georgia this morning. Winds across the area have weakened to below tropical storm force, and the remaining tropical storm warnings have been canceled. Breezy conditions may continue through the morning. Widespread heavy rainfall has occurred across portions of the eastern Panhandle, western Big Bend, SE Alabama, and far SW Georgia and flooding is ongoing in some areas. Please do not drive through flooded roadways and be aware that rises on area rivers will still be possible over the coming days. Dangerous rip currents and elevated surf will continue to be hazards today as waves and swell subside. Remaining storm surge will continue to recede through the morning. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia. * WIND: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia. * SURGE: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia. * TORNADOES: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Remain safely sheltered until conditions improve. When going outside be sure to stay away from downed power lines, hazardous debris and flooded areas. Do not attempt to return to evacuated areas until local authorities have inspected roads and bridges and have given the all clear. Hazards like downed power lines and trees, washed out roads, continued flooding in low lying areas and non-functioning traffic lights make travel difficult. Allow extra time for emergency vehicles to reach you as they navigate road hazards. Do not go sightseeing within impacted communities. Sightseers interfere with the emergency work of first responders. When clearing out fallen trees, be careful with chainsaws and axes. Always wear protective gear and keep others at a safe distance. Leaning trees and those which have fallen on roofs or power lines can be especially dangerous. If you are not in good health or unsure about what you are doing, have someone with tree cutting experience do the job. Never cut trees without a partner. If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following instructions provided by the manufacturer. Operate your generator in a well-ventilated space outside of your living area and away from open doors and windows. Problems with sewer backups can further contaminate standing flood waters. Keep children away from flood waters. Also, listen for boil water alerts as tap water may have become non-potable. Be alert for potential flooding from rising rivers and streams which may have yet to crest. Remain informed of the latest river forecasts and heed any flood watches and warnings. Be alert for flooded roads which could be compromised or littered with debris. Avoid travel until water levels subside and roads have been cleared. Do not drive through places where flood waters cover the road. Turn around, don`t drown! * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.

Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 05:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Santa Rosa and south central Escambia Counties through 115 PM CDT At 1236 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ferry Pass, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Ensley, Goulding, Myrtle Grove and Floridatown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Inland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Baldwin and northwestern Escambia Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1242 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles east of Stapleton, or 13 miles southeast of Bay Minette, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Molino. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Brunswick County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 04:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of New Hanover, southeastern Pender and southeastern Brunswick Counties through 300 PM EDT At 212 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kure Beach, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and frequent lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wilmington, Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, Kure Beach, Surf City, South Masonboro Island, Snows Cut, Figure Eight Island, Rich Inlet, North Masonboro Island, Hampstead, Boiling Spring Lakes, St. James, Topsail Beach, Myrtle Grove, Murrayville, Masonboro, University Of North Carolina At Wilmington, Scotts Hill and Ogden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Pennington County, MNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pennington, Polk, Red Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 13:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pennington; Polk; Red Lake The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Red Lake County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Eastern Pennington County in northwestern Minnesota * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 108 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mentor, or 32 miles south of Thief River Falls, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Mentor around 110 PM CDT. Erskine around 115 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Brooks, Oklee, Plummer and Roland. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 10 AM Friday to 7 PM CDT Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from late tonight through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide occurs Friday at 5:51 AM. Low tide 8:20 PM Friday. High tide occurs Saturday at 6:26 AM. Low tide at 9:15 PM Saturday.
Nassau County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 09:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Nassau A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Nassau, eastern Ware and central Charlton Counties through 300 PM EDT At 220 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Homeland, or 8 miles west of Folkston, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph, pea size hail, and excessive cloud-to-ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Excessive cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring. Locations impacted include Hilliard, Folkston and Homeland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 05:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Escambia Inland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Baldwin and northwestern Escambia Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1242 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles east of Stapleton, or 13 miles southeast of Bay Minette, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Molino. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 12:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: District of Columbia The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has extended the * Flood Warning for District of Columbia Southeastern Montgomery County in central Maryland Northwestern Prince Georges County in central Maryland Arlington County in northern Virginia Southeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia The City of Alexandria in northern Virginia The City of Falls Church in northern Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 1236 PM EDT, emergency management reported an area of very heavy rainfall produced flooding across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. County and city 911 centers report that over dozen roads are closed due to flooding. Flooding continues to occur. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Arlington... Alexandria Bethesda... Annandale Springfield... College Park Fort Washington... Greenbelt Langley Park... Beltsville Fort Hunt... Groveton Falls Church... Huntington Coral Hills... Bladensburg Mantua... Fort Belvoir Pimmit Hills... National Harbor Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY MINOR COASTAL FLOODING EXPECTED SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 3 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 7 PM CDT Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Saturday evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from late tonight through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low tide 8:20 PM tonight. High tide occurs Saturday at 6:26 AM. Low tide at 9:15 PM Saturday.
Georgetown County, SCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 12:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. If you see a swimmer in distress call a lifeguard or 911. Attempt to direct the swimmer to safety and throw them something that floats. Never enter the water without flotation. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. The threat of dangerous rip currents will persist into Saturday as well. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Clay County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Norman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 11:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clay; Norman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Clay, southwestern Norman, Cass and northwestern Richland Counties through 1145 AM CDT At 1112 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near West Fargo, or 8 miles west of Fargo, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near West Fargo and Mapleton around 1115 AM CDT. Reile`s Acres and Fargo around 1120 AM CDT. Prosper, Harwood and Brooktree Park around 1125 AM CDT. Argusville around 1130 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Georgetown. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 41 and 92. Interstate 94 in North Dakota between mile markers 326 and 352. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 1 and 10. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Clay County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, East Polk, Norman, Red Lake, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 11:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clay; East Polk; Norman; Red Lake; West Polk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Red Lake, north central Clay, Norman and central Polk Counties through 100 PM CDT At 1228 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Greenview, or 28 miles southeast of Grand Forks, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Greenview around 1230 PM CDT. Harold around 1240 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Crookston and Euclid. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
King George County, VAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for King George by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 11:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: King George FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in southern Maryland, Calvert, Charles and St. Marys. In northern Virginia, King George. * Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected through this afternoon. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour. * Heavy rainfall may result in rapid rises on streams, creeks, and in urban and poor drainage areas. This will especially be the case where repetitive or persistent thunderstorm activity occurs.
Brantley County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Northeastern Charlton, Northern Ware, Southern Ware by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brantley; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Southern Ware; Western Charlton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Brantley, central Ware and northern Charlton Counties through 230 PM EDT At 138 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Race Pond to 7 miles northwest of Stephen Foster State Park. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Stephen Foster State Park, Race Pond and Winokur. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Charlton County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Charlton, Southern Ware, Western Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northeastern Charlton; Southern Ware; Western Charlton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Nassau, eastern Ware and central Charlton Counties through 300 PM EDT At 220 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Homeland, or 8 miles west of Folkston, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph, pea size hail, and excessive cloud-to-ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Excessive cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring. Locations impacted include Hilliard, Folkston and Homeland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Anne Arundel County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 11:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Southern Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Central Calvert County in southern Maryland * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 1120 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Calvert County 911 reported that Chesapeake Ave and Bay Ave are closed due to flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Chesapeake Beach... Deale Breezy Point... Saint Leonard Huntingtown... Owings Friendship... Dares Beach Port Republic Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 13:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 09:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Escambia The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 104 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Ensley, Warrington, Goulding, Myrtle Grove, Avondale, Bellview, Olive, Brownsville, Pine Forest, Ramsey Beach, Millview and Beach Haven.

