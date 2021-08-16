Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 23:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Levy This product covers West Central and Southwest Florida **STORM SURGE WARNING CANCELLED FOR COASTAL LEVY COUNTY** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 190 miles northwest of Cedar Key FL - 31.2N 85.2W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement North-northeast or 15 degrees at 12 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Fred continues to move inland through southern Georgia and Alabama and continues to weaken. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across West Central and Southwest Florida. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Levy, Citrus, and Hernando Counties. Elsewhere across West Central and Southwest Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Check on your neighbors. If necessary, help them connect with their points of contact. Do not go sightseeing within impacted communities. Sightseers interfere with the emergency work of first responders. When inspecting damage, use flashlights rather than candles or flamed lanterns. Be aware of sparks that can ignite natural gas or other leaking flammables. Problems with sewer backups can further contaminate standing flood waters. Keep children away from flood waters. Also, listen for boil water alerts as tap water may have become non-potable. Be alert for potential flooding from rising rivers and streams which may have yet to crest. Remain informed of the latest river forecasts and heed any flood watches and warnings. Be alert for flooded roads which could be compromised or littered with debris. Avoid travel until water levels subside and roads have been cleared. Do not drive through places where flood waters cover the road. Turn around, don`t drown! * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin FL regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.