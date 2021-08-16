Authorities: Driver tried to run over deputy, who fired shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee sheriff’s deputy shot a motorist who tried to run over the deputy on Monday, and both were taken to a hospital, authorities said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating the shooting, which took place at apartments in Shelby County.

Deputies were investigating a case near the apartments when someone attacked a deputy with a vehicle before the deputy shot the motorist, Lt. Dallas Wolfe, public information officer for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, told news outlets.

The driver who tried to run over the Shelby County deputy was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy was taken to a hospital and was stable, the sheriff’s office said. Neither person was identified by authorities.