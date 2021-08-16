A former Tampa Bay oil plant is now a house, and it’s on the market for $2 million

Over 30 years ago, an old oil plant was converted into an iconic home along the Manatee River, and now it's for sale. Located at 1301 Riverside Dr. in Palmetto, the structure was originally built in 1926 and was the home of a Gulf Oil plant. However, according to property records, in 1988 local drag racer and body shop owner Bill "Shaker" Baker bought the property for $110,000 and converted it into what is now one of the most recognizable homes in the area.