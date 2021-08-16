Sen. Schumer: Infrastructure Bill Will Help Region Fix Deteriorating Bridges

Governor Andrew Cuomo Thursday declared a state of emergency in Steuben County as state agencies continue to respond to Tropical Storm Fred. Widespread flash flooding occurred in the evening and overnight hours in parts of Steuben County on Wednesday, resulting in several water rescues and evacuations. A 17-person Swift Water Rescue crew including Department of Environmental Conservation, State Police, and Office of Fire Prevention and Control personnel was deployed and responded to multiple flooded homes in six different municipalities. Steuben County is estimating more than 120 homes were damaged by floodwaters. All DOT maintenance personnel are currently on duty statewide and responding to incidents of flooding as necessary. Shelter supplies such as cots, pillows, blankets, food water, and generators were staged at the Woodhull Fire Department to assist with evacuations. Steuben County remains under a local State of Emergency prohibiting travel in the Towns of West Union, Woodhull, Troupsburg, Tuscarora, Greenwood, Canisteo, Hornellsville, and Jasper.