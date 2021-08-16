Sen. Schumer: Infrastructure Bill Will Help Region Fix Deteriorating Bridges

Cancel
At least 145 bridges in the Rochester-Finger Lakes region have been deemed to be in poor condition and pose worsening safety issues with each passing day. That’s according to Senator Charles Schumer, who made a stop in Rochester Monday to address structurally deficient bridges. Schumer added the region also has an overall 400-million dollar backlog in needed highway, bridge, and road repairs.

