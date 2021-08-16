The Daily Stream: ‘Hacks’ is a Worthy Entry in the Jean Smart-issance
The Pitch: Against her better judgment, legendary Las Vegas stand-up Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) hires Ava (Hannah Einbinder), a down-and-out twenty-something writer who was recently fired over a controversial tweet. Hacks is a character piece that focuses on their clashing personalities, their conflicting approach to comedy, and how, if they can find it within themselves to listen and have an open mind, they might just make each other better.
