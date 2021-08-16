Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas virus hospitalizations at new high as classes begin

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas reached another new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state on Monday as thousands of students headed back to school.

The state reported 46 new virus hospitalizations, bringing its total COVID-19 patients to 1,459. That surpasses the record high the state reached last week. The state’s COVID-19 deaths increased by 31.

Arkansas’ virus cases and hospitalizations have been skyrocketing in recent weeks because of the ultra-contagious delta variant and the state’s low vaccination rate. Arkansas ranks fourth in the country for new cases per capita, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

The hospitalizations spiked as the school year began for thousands of students, most of whom will be required to wear a mask following moves by dozens of districts after a judge blocked the state’s mask mandate.

At least 70 public school districts and charter schools have imposed mask requirements after a judge temporarily blocked the law. The requirements will cover at least half of the state’s 473,000 public school students. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Friday she’s appealing the ruling against the mandate ban.

“As many children across Arkansas head back to school today, I am praying for a safe and productive year,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who has said he regrets signing the ban into law, tweeted Monday. The governor has said he agreed with the judge’s decision.

There are only 22 intensive care unit beds available in the state, the Department of Health said. There are 553 COVID-19 patients in ICUs around the state and 323 on ventilators.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

538K+
Followers
300K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Rutledge
Person
Asa Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Attorney General#Ap#Johns Hopkins University#The Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Arkansas reports 33 new COVID-19 deaths and 2,407 new cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas reported 33 new COVID-19 deaths and more than 2,400 new coronavirus cases Friday as the state saw a slight decrease in hospitalizations. The Department of Health said the state’s COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began rose to 6,614, while coronavirus cases increased by 2,407 to 431,507 total since the pandemic began.
Mississippi StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Top Mississippi hospital tightens its COVID vaccine policy

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s only Level 1 trauma center and teaching hospital announced Friday it will now mandate all employees and students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The policy is a reversal from a previous rule put in place last month that allowed employees or students to skip the vaccine if they agreed to wear an N95 mask while on campus.
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

New Mexico hospital workers protest vaccine mandates

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Around 150 people protested in front of the New Mexico state capitol Friday, demanding an end to vaccine mandates for healthcare workers. Many protesters identified themselves as hospital workers — nurses, nursing assistants and clerical workers. Other attendees included correctional officers, retirees and children of healthcare workers.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Florida mayor urges water limits because of COVID-19 surge

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The mayor of the Florida city of Orlando asked residents on Friday to stop watering their lawns and washing their cars for a least a week, saying water usage needed to be cut back because of the recent surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Orlando Utility Commission...
Tucson, AZPosted by
The Associated Press

Tucson vaccination mandate upheld by county judge

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A police union’s request to block vaccine requirements for Tucson police has been rejected by a county judge. Television broadcaster KGUN reported Friday that Pima County judge Richard Gordon has rejected a lawsuit from the Tucson Police Officers Association. The suit argues that the new policy is against state law and that Tucson violated its contract with the union.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine now law in N. Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina children now must get approval from a parent before receiving the current COVID-19 vaccine available to them under legislation that Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law on Friday. The written consent requirement is contained in a broader measure that largely expands the medications or...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Head of Indiana’s casino oversight agency leaving position

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Gaming Commission’s top administrator is stepping down after six years leading the agency that supervises the state’s casinos. The governor’s office announced Friday that Sara Gonso Tait would be leaving the commission’s executive director position next month to consider private sector jobs. Gonso Tait’s tenure...
Vermont StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Vermont launches another relocation incentive program

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development has launched its latest relocation program to entice workers to move to the state. Online applications for the grants went online Thursday and require proof of residency and documentation of eligible expenses, the Burlington Free Press reported. If...

Comments / 0

Community Policy