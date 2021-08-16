Cancel
Ald. Coggs introduces communication file to discuss response to recent storms

By Ald. Milele Coggs
Urban Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlderwoman Milele A. Coggs has introduced file #210655 – Communication from the Department of Public Works and We Energies relating to their policies for responding to power outages as well as their response to recent storm events. The file is aimed at getting more details on the response to the recent string of storms that caused widespread power outages, fallen trees and more. The file will be before the Public Works Committee at a future meeting, and city officials will be on-hand to discuss how, where and when staff was deployed in response to the bad-weather events.

