How to Watch ‘The Green Knight’ at Home

Who doesn’t love moody, atmospheric, and impressively restrained takes on Arthurian lore? David Lowery does, that’s for sure. The writer/director’s unique reinterpretation of The Green Knight isn’t for everyone, but those on his exact same wavelength are in for a wild and evocative ride that is sure to stick with you for a long, long time. With the moviegoing landscape continuing to be rocked by the ongoing pandemic and with digital release dates up in the air until they’re suddenly not, it’s never a bad time to get a refresher on just how to watch the movies you’re most looking forward to. Here’s what you need to know about how to watch The Green Knight from the safety and comfort of your home.