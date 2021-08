Anyone who knows me knows I’m a huge Dio fan. i grow up on that stuff, so it was a no-brainer when I was contacted to talk with his widow, Wendy. We discussed lots about Ronnie’s life through rainbow, Sabbath, solo and beyond. One of the reasons Ronnie joined Black Sabbath was because Wendy informed him they only had $800 in savings. How does that happen to a big-time rock star? I found out. What did he listen to outside of rock? What did he think about his fans? And lots more.