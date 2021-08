As thousands of kids head back to school, it’s natural for many of them and their parents to feel anxious and apprehensive as they resume in-person learning after having spent most of last school year learning remotely due to the pandemic that is now on a rebound. Not only are they concerned about their physical well-being of catching COVID-19, but many are also struggling mentally about the possibility of getting sick and are asking should I or shouldn’t I wear a mask, socially distance from my friends, and what about closely interacting closely with my teachers whom they have not seen in person for many months? Dr. Hamid Amanatkar, a Child Psychiatrist with Kaiser Permanente West L.A. talks to Good Day LA about what parents should look for and what they can do to help.