Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy football studs, sleepers who move up PPR rankings in 2021

By Jackson Sparks
Sporting News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperienced fantasy football owners know there can be subtle or drastic changes in players' rankings from standard to PPR leagues. The obvious gainers are stud RBs who command a large number of targets in their respective offenses, but high-target WRs and TEs also can noticeably rise. This causes some "good" standard contributors to become top-tier PPR studs and some players in middle to lower-third of the standard rankings to become legitimate sleepers in PPR.

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Etienne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppr#Buccaneers#Bengals#American Football#Applet#Wrs#Tes#Rb Alvin Kamara#Chargers#Ekeler#Rbs#Steelers#Lions#Wr8#Dk Metcalf#Standard Ppr#D#Ppr Te#Wr3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLBattle Red Blog

Four Teams Headed For Disappointment

The 2021 NFL season is upon us and I’m here to potentially destroy all your hopes and dreams for your team this upcoming season. If you are a Steelers, Dolphins, Bears or Saints fan, I recommend putting on your emotional armor as this may hurt you. If your going to read this and at the end of it you feel I am completely inept and unqualified to talk football, feel free to comment.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Sued for $1 Million for Another Dog Biting Accident: Reports

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is being taken to court once again because of a May incident involving his beloved Rottweiler, Ace. Elliott has now been sued for the third time in 14 months because of various dog bite attacks. Along with Ace, the NFL player owns two bulldogs as well. As Elliott gears up for the beginning of the 2021 NFL season, he’s now facing another lawsuit seeking more than $1 million in damages.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL Player’s Wife Broke The News That He Was Traded

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. The news took the NFL world by surprise as there were no previous reports of the teams discussing a potential trade. How the news came out, though, may have been even more of a surprise.
NFLthevikingage.com

Former Vikings first-round pick is a ‘star’ at Jaguars training camp

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has apparently been looking impressive this summer for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Earlier this year, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was able to earn a contract from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Vikings first-round draft pick has struggled since entering the NFL...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football Predictions 2021: Derrick Henry or Alvin Kamara in PPR?

With the preseason underway, football season is officially here, which also means it’s time for some fantasy football predictions. This time of year is filled with hope and anticipation. It’s also a great time to start looking into the crystal ball and see what we think will happen with some specific situations.
NFLSporting News

Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, or Alvin Kamara: Which top-tier RB should go No. 1 overall in fantasy drafts?

Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey both warrant considerations as the No. 1 overall pick in standard-league fantasy football drafts. In PPR, of course, McCaffrey easily edges Henry (though Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara are also in the mix). McCaffrey finished '19 as the top dog in standard, while Henry sat comfortably at the top in '20. While they're both top-tier options, they earn their living in very different ways, and fantasy owners might be having a tough time figuring out who should top the RB rankings on their cheat sheets in 2021.
NFLSportsGrid

Fantasy Football: One Running Back to Target in Each Round of Your Draft

Every summer, I tell myself I’m not that excited for fantasy football, and every year I know those aren’t my true feelings. I think I’m lying to myself and suppressing how I really feel, so I won’t randomly start a conversation with my wife in June about (spoiler) Gus Edwards‘ ADP being too low. Or maybe I just can’t do it year-round any longer. I’m 36 now. Gotta pick my spots.
NFLsportsgamblingpodcast.com

Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: How to Draft with Early QB

When it comes to a fantasy football draft, there are several strategies that you can use. For example, you can draft running backs in each of the first two rounds. At the same time, others might prefer to only draft wide receivers in the first couple of rounds. However, there is another option available that involves taking a quarterback early on in the draft. For this article, we are going to be discussing the Early QB fantasy draft strategy.
NBC Washington

2021 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-Team, PPR Results

Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-team, PPR results originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Fantasy football season is upon us and there's a good chance your upcoming fantasy draft snuck up on you faster than expected. If you only have so much time to prep and you don't feel like spending...
NFLpff.com

Brown: Top-200 2021 Non-PPR (Standard) Fantasy Football Rankings

Fantasy football draft season is upon us, and PFF has you covered with rankings for all league types. Below are tiers and rankings for the top 200 players in standard-scoring fantasy leagues, allowing you to identify when value drops off in drafts. Also included are “my guys” and fades from each grouping to help better hone in on the best fantasy picks at each level.
Bleacher Report

2021 Fantasy Football Big Board: Latest Player Rankings for Every Position

We're in the thick of it now. With the first full slate of preseason games completed, there's less than a month before the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off the 2021 regular season. And that means there are just a few short weeks for fantasy football enthusiasts to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy